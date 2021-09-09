Calling Youth Performers for Nimbus’ Jersey City Nutcracker
Jersey City’s largest, most zany, holiday show seeks youth performers!. Since 2009, Nimbus Dance has drawn together a cast of over 100 professional Nimbus company dancers, youth of all backgrounds, and local celebrities to present Jersey City Nutcracker. This adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic takes place in Jersey City and draws together families and the community around themes of magic, adventure, friendship, and growing up.hudsonreporter.com
