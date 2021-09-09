CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Calling Youth Performers for Nimbus’ Jersey City Nutcracker

By Submitted Content
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
Jersey City’s largest, most zany, holiday show seeks youth performers!. Since 2009, Nimbus Dance has drawn together a cast of over 100 professional Nimbus company dancers, youth of all backgrounds, and local celebrities to present Jersey City Nutcracker. This adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic takes place in Jersey City and draws together families and the community around themes of magic, adventure, friendship, and growing up.

Hudson Reporter

Local news for Hoboken, Jersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

