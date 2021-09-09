Hit-And-Run Leaves 60 Year Old Injured in Santa Rosa

A 60-year-old transient man is in critical condition after getting hit by a van in Santa Rosa. On Tuesday night, the man was walking across Bennett Valley Road east of the Farmers Lane intersection and not using a crosswalk. He was hit by a van driven by a 17-year-old male driver who drove away after hitting the man but came back shortly after police arrived. The pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. The teen driver was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and released on a citation. He’s not believed to have been under the influence at the time.