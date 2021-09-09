CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Hit-And-Run Leaves 60 Year Old Injured in Santa Rosa

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 60-year-old transient man is in critical condition after getting hit by a van in Santa Rosa. On Tuesday night, the man was walking across Bennett Valley Road east of the Farmers Lane intersection and not using a crosswalk. He was hit by a van driven by a 17-year-old male driver who drove away after hitting the man but came back shortly after police arrived. The pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. The teen driver was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and released on a citation. He’s not believed to have been under the influence at the time.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Rosa, CA
Accidents
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy