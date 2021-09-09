CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CP Kelco to build second production line for citrus fiber in Brazil

By Jeff Gelski
bakingbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – CP Kelco plans to invest more than $50 million to expand production capacity for its Nutrava citrus fiber. The project will add a second Nutrava production line at the company’s facility in Matão, Brazil, to increase total capacity to about 5,000 tonnes. Atlanta-based CP Kelco expects the new production line to become operational in 2023 with options to incrementally expand capacity based on future customer needs.

Country
Brazil

