Alton, IL

Triple Shooting Follow-up: Subjects Involved Familiar With Each Other, Chief Pulido Says

By Dan Brannan
riverbender.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos D. Pulido has provided more detail about the triple shooting that occurred at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates. This was Pulido's statement: "The Alton Police Department responded to the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in reference to a shooting. A preliminary investigation has revealed that three adults were shot while in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates. The people that were shot were transported to Alton area hospitals, then all were subsequently transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

#Shooting#Police#Alton Alton#Oakwood Estates

