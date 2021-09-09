Flash Flood Warning issued for Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wake FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL WAKE COUNTY At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have moved out of the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell. Flash flooding is occurring, and may continue to occur as water recedes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and public reports. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, RDU International, Apex, Morrisville, Knightdale, William B Umstead State Park, Lake Wheeler, Research Triangle and Carpenter. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE