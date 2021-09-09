CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Old Favorites and New Spots Pop Up in Time for Toronto Festival

By Kathy A. McDonald
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFF and Toronto are back in person for the 46th edition. It’s not a complete return to pre-pandemic times as numerous health protocols to combat COVID-19 remain in place. Restaurants, hotels and theaters continue to adjust and adapt. Stand-up cocktailing is off-limits, although distanced indoor dining is allowed. To-go dining options are robust; socializing and moviegoing outdoors are the new normal. Open-air cinemas and crowd-favorite drive-ins return to the Ontario Place Festival Village, with the Visa Skyline Drive-In, the RBC Lakeside Drive-In and the West Island Open Air Cinema.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Toronto#Vegan#Food Drink#Variety Slated#The Ritz Carlton#Tiff Bell Lightbox#Epochtoronto Com Homage#Greek#Australian#Bell Pepper#Athena#Vegetarian#The Visa Screening Room#Blueblood Steakhouse#Liberty Group#The Casa Loma#Nova Scotia#Italian#Casa Loma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy