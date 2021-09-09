Watch Now: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Bring Their New Single “If I Didn’t Love You” to Life in Music Video

Fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood unveiled a stunning new music video for their recently released single, “If I Didn’t Love You” on September 8.

Like Kenny and Dolly, or Tim and Faith, the two heavy-hitters joined vocal forces in a momentous duet that emphasizes each of their individual talents through their intertwining harmonies. Together, they capture the push-and-pull of a drawn-out heartbreak.

The video—directed by Shaun Silva and filmed at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center—captures the tension of a tumultuous dynamic between two lovers and their unresolved relationship. Penned by Aldean’s band members Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy with John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan, “If I Didn’t Love You” was one of the last additions to his anticipated new album.

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it. I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime,” Aldean stated in a press release. “Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can…and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” follows a milestone event for the artist, leading up to the new project. On July 18, 2021, “Blame It On You” from 9 (2019) became Aldean’s 25th No.1 single.

“This is our 10th album, so we wanted to do something a little special —something we haven’t done before,” Aldean added, before teasing, “So we have some surprises coming up and some stuff that is going to be really interesting.”

Aldean is currently out on the road for his Back In The Saddle Tour, which features Aldean alongside special guests HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and John Morgan. While on tour, Aldean is performing “If I Didn’t Love You” on a piano alongside a virtual Underwood, you can check out some footage of the performance here.

Tickets and more tour information are available on his website.

Listen to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s new single “If I Didn’t Love You,” here. Watch the music video below.