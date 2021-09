Cindy Hartman Collins, 53, of Morristown, received her heavenly reward at 1:29, September 7, 2021. Cindy was a loving wife, mother of four, and mamaw to seven. She loved and was loved by her family so very much. One of the most important things to her was spending time with her kids and grandkids. Cindy wore many hats as wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.