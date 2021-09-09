Billionaire Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer Launching Climate Investment Fund
The billionaire financier turned candidate for President Tom Steyer announced Thursday he is launching a climate investment fund, called Galvanize Climate Solutions. Steyer is co-founded the fund with Kathryn Hall, the founder and co-chair of Hall Capital Partners, an investment advisory firm which has $40 billion in assets under management for foundations, endowments and family funds.www.nbcconnecticut.com
