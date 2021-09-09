CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

COVID-19 testing site for students, staff members to open in Seminole County

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLA. — A COVID-19 testing site for public and private school students will open in Seminole County on Friday, school officials said.

The site will be open from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by appointment only.

It is only open to school staff members and students.

Minors must have a parent or guardian present in order to be tested, officials said.

The site is located at the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County at 400 W. Airport Blvd. in Sanford.

Those who get tested will need to bring a photo ID, a school ID and their appointment ticket.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

