State launches online access to immunization records for Michigan adults

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched the Michigan Immunization Portal to help residents 18 and older more easily access their immunization records.

Michigan adults with immunization records posted in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry – including COVID-19 vaccination – will be able to find their records online and download, save or print this information, according to a news release Thursday.

The portal was funded through CDC grant dollars and was officially launched in mid-August.

“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smart phone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination.”

For privacy and to make sure individuals are only able to access their own immunization records, Michiganders will need to create a MILogin account here and upload a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport.

There is no cost to access the portal.

Immunizations provided in another state or country may not be included in an individual’s record in the portal.

If a record can’t be found, they can still be requested from a physician’s office or local health department.

Because the portal is only available for those 18 and older, parents won’t be able to download their child’s immunization records.

Parents should contact their child’s physician's office or local health department to get a copy of their immunization records.