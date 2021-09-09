Alan Jonas Hice went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 2, 2021 and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Big Al was born moments before his brother Aaron at UT Medical Center and raised in White Pine. He spent his childhood with friends riding bikes, playing kick the can, and jumping off bridges into the lake close to home. Big Al became passionate about sports at a young age and could often be found on a court or a field throughout his childhood. As he grew, he found happiness on the golf course, surrounded by friends. Growing up, Alan and the Hice family rarely missed a UT football game, thus fueling his lifelong love for all things Orange (GBO).