‘White space’ in emerging markets presents an opportunity for Kraft Heinz

By Jeff Gelski
bakingbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Momentum in emerging markets, with sales up nearly 8% in the first half of this fiscal year, could continue to bolster Kraft Heinz Co. financial results for another five years, said Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer. Growth basically is coming from Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, he said Sept. 8 in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, which is being held virtually.

www.bakingbusiness.com

