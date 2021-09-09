JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people were shot, including a toddler, in separate shootings overnight Wednesday in Jacksonville.

4 people hurt, including 2-year-old, in 4 separate shootings overnight

The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in Moncrief near W. 29th and Wilson Street.

Officers were alerted to the scene via ShotSpotter, law enforcement technology that helps local, state and federal law agencies respond to and investigate crime.

Sgt. Fleeman of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital.

A short time later, at approximately 8 p.m., JSO officers responded to a second shooting in the 2100 block of West 12th Street.

A victim was found shot with a non-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

This third shooting occurred on Buckman Street in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood.

Police said at 11:00 p.m., a man approximately 20-30 years old arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told detectives he was walking south on Buckman Street and heard several gunshots coming from a black four-door vehicle when he was shot.

JSOs Violent Crimes Unit said it was speaking to witnesses and reviewing video surveillance.

Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the fourth shooting on International Village Drive in the Arlington area. This time the victim was a small child.

[ 2-year-old recovering after being shot in Jacksonville home ]

Upon arrival, officers found a 2-year-old had been shot inside a home.

Investigators told Action News Jax that there were multiple people inside the house at the time of the shooting and they were all being questioned.

While JSO said the shooting appeared accidental, officers were working to determine if the toddler wound was self-inflicted or someone else pulled the trigger.

If you have information on any of the shootings, contact JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group