Wayne H. Dollar, 83, of Morristown, died Saturday, September 4, 2021 with his family by his side at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. He worked at American Enka, BASF and then finally at Lenzing Fibers before retiring with more than 35 years of service. He made many memories and friends while there whom he still remembered fondly. He was also a staunch patriot who served his country first in the US Army then the Army Reserves. Away from work, Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman with his best friend, Amos Greene, and his son, David. His special daughter, Elaine, gave him much joy and happiness, as well, through her bright smile and loving personality. Another point of pride with him was his grandchildren. He felt blessed to be able to watch them grow and play sports throughout their school years.