CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Medibio’s Luca lets people measure their stress though a mobile app

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedibio has unveiled an app called Luca — a biometric assessment tool that lets users measure their stress levels. It does so by combining different measurements from your smartphone or wearable devices. The measurements include sleep, activity, and heart rate. Luca also asks you to describe how you were feeling at different times in the day through an easy journaling process. Then it correlates your mental wellness notes with the objective measurements to figure out when you’re experiencing stress.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Mobile Device#Smartphone App#Mental Health#Iphone#Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Community Policy