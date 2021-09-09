Medibio’s Luca lets people measure their stress though a mobile app
Medibio has unveiled an app called Luca — a biometric assessment tool that lets users measure their stress levels. It does so by combining different measurements from your smartphone or wearable devices. The measurements include sleep, activity, and heart rate. Luca also asks you to describe how you were feeling at different times in the day through an easy journaling process. Then it correlates your mental wellness notes with the objective measurements to figure out when you’re experiencing stress.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0