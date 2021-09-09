CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETF Fees Matter, but Don’t Forget to Look Inside

By Todd Rosenbluth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the never-ending battle to win the attention of cost-conscious investors continues, there are approximately 80 ETFs that have expense ratios of 0.05% or below. Morningstar’s index-based JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (BBUS) and BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) respectively charge 0.02% and 0.00% in fees and have been gathering assets during 2021, even as demand for slightly more expensive S&P 500 Index based funds is high.

