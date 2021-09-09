CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5th Annual Disabled Artists Music Festival Brought to You by Innervision FM – October 2nd

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: President Johnnie Johnson of Innervision [by Nataliya Johnson] | Innervision is a local non-profit organization that works with disadvantaged, physically challenged and grass-root musical artists and blind podcasters. Innervision has been in existence since 1990. As a radio, recording and performing agency, our purpose is to assist disabled artists in achieving their goals! In 2019 we started as a partnership with the Denver Open Media, an internet radio show that trains blind broadcasters.

www.coloradomusic.org

