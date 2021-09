FERNDALE, Calif. (KIEM) – Christina Chapman of Chapman’s Bookery and More in Ferndale, wanted to show her community that those who died on 9/11 would not be forgotten. She’s listed every name and where they were on that fateful day. There’s also a TV looping a video of New York during the tragedy and she’s added dozens of books devoted to 9/11.

