Judge: Denise Williams to remain in prison on 30 year sentence

Judge Kevin Carroll resentenced Denise Williams on Thursday to remain in jail on her 30-year sentence with time served with a $2,100 fine and other court costs.

Judge Caroll said he read all the letters from both sides of the case and transcripts and said the summary of evidence shows that Brian and Denise discussed ways to kill Mike.

The judge also added that there was evidence that supported Williams' charges. He didn't find that she was a minor conspirator and she could’ve stopped this murder from happening, as she did beforehand according to evidence.

The State of Florida appealed the 2020 decision in the Denise Williams case to the Florida Supreme Court, attempting to reinstate her murder conviction.

An appeal filed in April by Attorney General Ashley Moody's office claimed the First District Court of Appeals got it wrong when it overturned Williams’ murder conviction in 2019.

Mike Williams disappeared after a hunting trip in 2000. His body was found 17-years after his disappearance.

Williams was convicted in 2018 of orchestrating the murder of her husband Mike. She was sentenced to life in prison in February 2019. She had her first-degree murder charge and its accompanying life sentence reversed after filing an appeal in November 2020.

While the murder conviction was reversed, the charge for conspiracy to commit murder remained as did its 30-year sentence.

The panel of three judges ruled that the state failed to prove that Denise helped Mike's murderer, Mike's best friend Brian Winchester, commit the crime.