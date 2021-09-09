CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Here’s where Shake Shack is slated to open four shops on the NYS Thruway

By Samantha House
newyorkupstate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde, N.Y. — Upstaters have known for months that Shake Shack, the downstate burger sensation, is coming to the New York State Thruway. Now, we know exactly where. Shake Shack is slated to sling burgers and shakes at four rest stops on the Thruway: One in Western New York, one in the Capital Region and two in the Finger Lakes. The restaurants are being added as part of the Thruway Authority’s $450 million project to revamp 27 service areas across the state.

www.newyorkupstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#Tolls#Food Drink#Upstaters#The Thruway Authority#Panda Express#Junius Ponds Service Area#Applegreen Market Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy