Here’s where Shake Shack is slated to open four shops on the NYS Thruway

Clyde, N.Y. — Upstaters have known for months that Shake Shack, the downstate burger sensation, is coming to the New York State Thruway. Now, we know exactly where. Shake Shack is slated to sling burgers and shakes at four rest stops on the Thruway: One in Western New York, one in the Capital Region and two in the Finger Lakes. The restaurants are being added as part of the Thruway Authority’s $450 million project to revamp 27 service areas across the state.