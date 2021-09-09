CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroldis Chapman continues to struggle for Yankees' shorthanded bullpen

By Ryan Chichester
Aroldis Chapman, who allowed a 114 mph home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday, continues to struggle for the Yankees’ shorthanded bullpen.

