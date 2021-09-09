Aroldis Chapman continues to struggle for Yankees' shorthanded bullpen
Aroldis Chapman, who allowed a 114 mph home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday, continues to struggle for the Yankees’ shorthanded bullpen.www.audacy.com
Aroldis Chapman, who allowed a 114 mph home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday, continues to struggle for the Yankees’ shorthanded bullpen.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan
Comments / 0