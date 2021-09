An shortened DC Jazz Festival culminates with a weekend of performances at The Wharf. More than two years have passed since the last DC Jazz Festival took place in its full 10-day glory. Normally a highlight of the District’s annual music calendar, the festival is yet another victim of the COVID pandemic, and was turned into a virtual event last September. This year, the event returns with live, in-person performances, albeit on a reduced scale over five days, starting Wednesday.

