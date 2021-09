Michael Emerson Smith, 68, of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a former owner/operator of KFC Restaurants in Morristown, Jefferson City and Rogersville. He was a life-long Atlanta Braves fan and loved UT football. Michael was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was always supporting his growing family through love and prayers.