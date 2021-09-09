Utah’s Tony Finau golfing in the Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wisconsin. — The 2021 Ryder Cup Team was announced yesterday and Tony Finau’s name is on it as one of Steve Stricker’s Captain’s Pick after Finau won The Northern Trust PGA Tournament last month.

Finau wrote the following on social media.

It had been since 2016 that Finau had won another PGA Tour event, however, he has remained a mainstay of the leaderboard.

Having not automatically qualified for this year’s Ryder Cup, Team USA Captain Stricker named him as an added member of the Team to play against their European counterparts in Wisconsin September 21 – 26.

Finau made one previous appearance in the Ryder Cup in 2016, a year in which USA won the Cup. First held in 1927, the Tournament is hosted on USA soil and European/British soil every other year. USA dominated the early decade’s winning streaks, however, of late, Europe keeps the Cup across the pond more often than not.

Finau, the first Pacific Islander to play in the PGA, attended Salt Lake City’s West High School and spends a lot of time at his home in the Salt Lake Valley.

The 2021 Ryder Cup will be broadcast on NBC.

