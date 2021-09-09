Genshin Impact Traveler (Electro) Guide - best build, strengths and weaknesses

Welcome to Pocket Gamers detailed Genshin Impact Traveler Electro guide! Aether or Lumine, depending on whether you chose the male or female sibling, are from another world and attacked by an Unknown God. Facing insurmountable odds against this powerful being, they are whisked away and trapped in the land known as Teyvat. Soon after, you meet up with your essential, if a bit rude, travel companion Paimon, and she helps you get your bearings in this new world.