Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rain in Downtown Charleston will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Areas most prone to flooding include the Market, Crosstown, East Bay Street and Morrison Drive. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flood Advisory for Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1116 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Daniel Island, Downtown Charleston, Fort Sumter, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, I-26/I-526 Interchange, James Island, West Ashley, Johns Island, Hollywood, Isle Of Palms, Folly Beach, Ravenel, Sullivan`s Island, Kiawah Island, Awendaw and Boone Hall Plantation. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.