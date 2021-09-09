Howard Stern Says Anti-Vaxxers Should be Denied Hospital Care Once Infected

Howard Stern was still trending on social media Thursday for comments he made earlier in the week about some people who died of COVID -19 and others who refuse to take a vaccine.

On his SiriusXM program Tuesday, the shock-jock railed against anti-vaxxers while also mocking a number of conservative radio hosts who fanned the flames for vaccine doubters, only to then die of the virus themselves.

Referring to those anti-vaxxers who say the decision about whether or not to get the shot is tied to their personal freedom, Stern said, “Fuck them. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit. As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine.”

Added the 67-year-old radio personality, “the other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up .”

A bold Stern maintained those who refused the vaccine should be refused treatment once they are infected. “Go fuck yourself,” he said. “You had the cure, and you wouldn’t take it.”

Amid his rant, Stern also mocked those who used their large platforms to push back against the vaccines.

“It’s really funny when these radio — the radio guys are the best, they’re like four of them died — four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated,” Stern said amid laughter. “They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.’ “