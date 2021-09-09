CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grill, Major Food Group’s $30 Million Ode to the Mad Men Era, Finally Reopens

By Erika Adams
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidtown power dining spot the Grill — the crown jewel of Major Food Group’s dining empire, which it poured $30 million into building out — is shaking off the dust and reopening tonight for the first time in 18 months. The critically acclaimed restaurant, housed in Midtown’s storied Seagram Building, has remained closed for the duration of the pandemic as the office-heavy neighborhood emptied out and workers vanished. Predictably, the return has generated some excitement: Reservations are nearly sold out for the rest of September.

