New York City, NY

What We Know So Far About Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Brand

By Nicola Dall'Ase n
Allure
 4 days ago

Obviously, we here at Allure have intensely high beauty-product standards — ones that apply even to our favorite celebrities' brands, personal biases be damned. They might not all be our do-or-die favorites, but something tells us Ariana Grande's is going to be very special. That's right; Grande has confirmed via Instagram that her cosmetics brand, r.e.m. beauty, is, indeed, a thing… and it's hitting virtual shelves quite soon.

