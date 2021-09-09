Hyperlocal II at the Mac
Contact: AishaHaider, TheMAC 214.728.6776 // aisha@the-mac.org. (Dallas, August 2021) The Cedars Union is a fellow arts nonprofit and one of The MAC’s cultural neighbors in the Cedars. Located less than a quarter-mile away on South Ervay Street, Cedars Union provides resources such as tools, programs, and pro-bono services for creatives; artists of all mediums work side by side in the custom studios, creating a collaborative and supportive community. Both organizations are proud to present this exhibition and showcase the best of the arts in the Cedars neighborhood (often referred to as “The Artists’ District”).artgroupsdfw.com
