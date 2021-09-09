Attorney Facing Ethics Charges: Sure, I Called Opposing Counsel A ‘Bottom Feeder,’ But WHERE’S THE LIE?

Edwin Franklin Bush III of Des Plaines, Illinois, is facing an ethics complaint from the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission for, inter alia, calling opposing counsel a “bottom feeder” and the judge a “clown.” The comments were allegedly made during a divorce and custody case where he was representing himself. As one might imagine, emotions ran high in the case and Bush says that his wife was lying in the proceedings, that his children missed him, and he complained the judge was moving too slowly.