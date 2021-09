The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, was clear and sunny, a perfect day to hop on the newly operational, high-speed commuter ferry from Glen Cove to Lower Manhattan. Glen Cove resident Patty Bourne took the early ferry for the first time — and while she was one of the lucky ones who eventually made it safely back to Long Island, she never expected to be one of the last few to have an enjoyable ride across the water that day.