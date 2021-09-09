CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the biggest highlights of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going virtual last year, the Toronto International Film Festival is welcoming back movie lovers for in-person premieres and screenings of many of 2021’s most anticipated films. Like the recently-concluded Venice and Telluride festivals, though, this edition of TIFF comes with strict coronavirus protocols in place, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test as well as mandatory masking for all attendees. (For those who still wish to watch from afar, the festival is making select films available on its digital platform, although those virtual options are almost exclusively limited to Canada.)

