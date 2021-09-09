Monmouth County Addresses West Nile Virus

File Photo

MONMOUTH COUNTY – After a breakout of the West Nile Virus was found in some mosquitos throughout Manalapan, the county devised a controlled mosquito spraying in the area.

According to the state Department of Health, there has only been one human case of West Nile virus that has been reported this year. The department discovered the West Nile virus in mosquitoes around two pools in Monmouth County as of mid-August.

“The West Nile virus can infect anyone and can cause severe illness which may include fever, headache, body aches and in some cases, a rash,” Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. In addition, they state that about 1 of every 150 infected people develop serious swelling of the brain or surrounding membranes, and 1 in 10 suffer severe infections of the brain or central nervous system that result in death.

To combat the virus, the Monmouth County Mosquito Control conducted a mosquito spraying on August 26 in Manalapan, specifically around residential streets north of Symmes Road and south of Milford Brook between Tennent Road and U.S. Highway 9.

“Mosquito spraying is one of the most effective ways to defend against the West Nile virus,” Kiley said.

The County applied Zenivex E4 RTU using truck-mounted ultra-low volume equipment. They stated that this spray poses a low risk to human health and the environment when used properly.

“Zenivex contains a pesticide called Etofenprox, a member of the category of pesticides called non-ester pyrethroids, which are synthetic versions of pesticides produced by plants called pyrethrins. Traditional pyrethroid/piperonyl butoxide mixtures are recommended for Ultra-Low-Volume (ULV) mosquito control in New Jersey by Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey,” the County stated.

“There is no specific treatment for the West Nile virus so we remind residents to ‘Fight the Bite’ by using EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing light colored clothes with long sleeves and pants when possible, limit time outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active, and drain standing water as found in gutters or old tires,” Kiley said.

For more information about the Monmouth County Mosquito Control, visit visitmonmouth.com.