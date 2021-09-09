New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Attends Prabal Gurung Show During NYFW

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Prabal Gurung backstage after his show during New York Fashion Week. Sophie Sahara/WWD

HELLO, GOVERNOR: Talk about a good get.

Prabal Gurung, American fashion’s flag bearer for liberty, equality and justice for all, had New York Gov. Kathy Hochul front row at his show Wednesday night.

In her first days on the job, after taking over for Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in the wake of sexual harassment claims, Hochul showed up not only for Gurung, but for the industry.

“Your success is going to be a barometer of our success,” she told Gurung backstage before the show, dressed in a colorful floral sheath by the Nepalese American designer. “So we can say yes, yes to the world that we continue to be the fashion capital of the planet.”

“You make me look good,” Gurung told the governor, complimenting her look.

“I know you dressed some of my favorite people.…Kamala [Harris], Michelle [Obama] and others, you seem to do well with political women,” she responded.

“Because they inspire me,” said Gurung, who for all the dirty business of politics has never lost the faith: “As an immigrant, I am still impressed by the resilience, optimism, and hope of New York.”

Masked up for his show in a park at the tip of Manhattan looking at both The Tribute in Light and the Statue of Liberty, his words resonated. The collection that came down the runway was also a beacon — one of his finest since he started in 2009.