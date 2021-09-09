CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery Gets His Own Official Poster

Cover picture for the articleBen Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery has received his own Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings poster. In a shocking twist, opening weekend audiences were greeted with Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery popping up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Ben Kingsley first appeared as the intoxicated actor in Iron Man 3, which saw his Mandarin being nothing more than a ruse to push propaganda. The actor later appeared in a Marvel One-Shot titled All Hail The King, which saw Trevor Slattery being abducted from jail to be taken to the “real” Mandarin, who was upset that Slattery was using his likeness.

