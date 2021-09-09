Re-Enter The Matrix: Amazing New Images From The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

Just when we thought the world was ending, The Matrix is back to save cinema. Director Lana Wachowski is back with the long awaited sequel that seems to be going back to the visions of the first film. With the first full trailer dropping this morning, fans rejoiced as it looks to be a reset for the saga as the Matrix story starts all over again. While we all wait for the film to drop and much more promotional material along the way, we've got a massive image dump from the trailer. It looks like Wachowski is going to tread into some hard '90s nostalgia for the series as many of the shots are repeated from the classic 1999 film as well as similar lighting techniques. Check out the images here!