Spectrum Health Lakeland invests in new real-time PCR testing technology

ST. JOSEPH – A new level of molecular testing is now available at Spectrum Health Lakeland through a $350,000 investment in the cobas 6800 System, which allows for real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing — a fast, highly accurate way to diagnose certain infectious diseases and genetic changes. The cobas 6800 can perform blood screening, viral load monitoring, and diagnostic testing, with results for most tests delivered same day.