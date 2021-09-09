Q&A: Chris Ayzoukian, director of Beaverton’s new Reser arts center

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brian Libby talks with Chris Ayzoukian, executive director of the new Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, approaching the final stages of construction at The Round in Beaverton. The center, which is set to open in March 2022 and will include a 550-seat performance hall, an art gallery, and other features, is the realization of a longtime dream to establish a major cultural and performance center in the heart of Washington County. Ayzoukian helps launch the new art center after 17 years with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, most recently as vice president in charge of concert production of more than 200 shows annually, plus worldwide touring. “We put people in a dark room, the lights go down and they become one audience. You feel this kinship with the people around you and you might when you come out think differently,” Ayzoukian tells Libby.