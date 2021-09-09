2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Rio Rico

2020 record: 1-2 in a season cut short because of COVID-19. Head coach: Kevin Kuhm, 14-19 in fifth season at Rio Rico and 33-41 overall in ninth season. Heading into Friday’s opener at Nogales, Kuhm is in the unique position of having coached both programs. Kuhm is a 2010 Arizona graduate with a degree in health and physical education/fitness. He earned his master’s in educational leadership and administration at NAU in 2016. He has also served as the assistance principal and athletic director at Nogales. Kuhm is trying to instill confidence in a Rio Rico program that at one time had a 51-game losing streak from 2000 to 2006. He coached the Hawks to their one and only winning season in 2014 with a 6-5 record. The program started in 1997. This is its 25th year of competition.