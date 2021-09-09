CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Ranaldo announces acoustic instrumental album ‘In Virus Times’ (stream an excerpt)

Cover picture for the articleSonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo has announced a new album, In Virus Times, which was written during the pandemic and described as "an acoustic instrumental piece that explores the sense of motionless time through sparse, meandering melodies and spacious chordal drones." It was originally released as one track in collaboration with author Lucien Jean, but broken up into four tracks for this album. It arrives November 12 via Mute, and it comes out on limited etched vinyl with a signed poster (pre-order). Stream an excerpt below.

