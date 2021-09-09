Arlington Election Official Facing Corruption Charge

A now-former Arlington elections official is facing charges after police say she improperly removed someone from the voter roll. Tyra Baker turned herself in on August 26, according to Arlington County police, after arrest warrants were issued in connection to an incident last fall involving Baker’s service in the elections office. She was released on bond but is due to be arraigned in court today (Thursday) on charges of voter intimidation, a misdemeanor, and election official corrupt conduct, a felony, according to court records.