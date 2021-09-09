Old Favorites and New Spots Pop Up in Time for Toronto Festival

TIFF and Toronto are back in person for the 46th edition. It’s not a complete return to pre-pandemic times as numerous health protocols to combat COVID-19 remain in place. Restaurants, hotels and theaters continue to adjust and adapt. Stand-up cocktailing is off-limits, although distanced indoor dining is allowed. To-go dining options are robust; socializing and moviegoing outdoors are the new normal. Open-air cinemas and crowd-favorite drive-ins return to the Ontario Place Festival Village, with the Visa Skyline Drive-In, the RBC Lakeside Drive-In and the West Island Open Air Cinema.