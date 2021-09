According to Benchmark, the prior rating for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, TopBuild showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $235.50 and a 52-week-low of $144.58. TopBuild closed at $219.98 at the end of the last trading period.