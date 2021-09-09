Travis Barker credits Kourtney Kardashian for helping him overcome his fear of flying
Travis Barker is speaking out about his love and appreciation for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, whom he credits for helping him overcome his fear of flying. In a recent interview with Nylon, the Blink-182 drummer admitted he hadn’t set foot on a jet since 2008, when he narrowly survived a plane crash that killed all but one other person on board and left him with third-degree burns over much of his body.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
