CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Barker credits Kourtney Kardashian for helping him overcome his fear of flying

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker is speaking out about his love and appreciation for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, whom he credits for helping him overcome his fear of flying. In a recent interview with Nylon, the Blink-182 drummer admitted he hadn’t set foot on a jet since 2008, when he narrowly survived a plane crash that killed all but one other person on board and left him with third-degree burns over much of his body.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Plane Crash#Fear Of Flying#Bora Bora#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy