Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City REVIEW – Bad Magic

When the Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials were announced, and fans learned that we’d get four new long episodes focused on BMO, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum, Finn and Jake, and Peppermint Butler, one of those wasn’t quite like the others. Peppermint Butler is the only one of those characters to not have any episodes of the original show focused solely on him, and he doesn’t even get a starring role in any of the Grayble episodes. But he makes almost every second that he’s on screen count, and every time we see him perform a ritual it feels like a tease of what we could see if we were ever let into his day-to-day. So the news that Wizard City would give us nearly an hour of Peppermint Butler was very exciting for fans of the little occultist butler.