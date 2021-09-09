CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Jobless Claims Fall To 310,000

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.36% to 35,158.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 15,348.81. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.26% to 4,525.59. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,456,810 cases with around 652,670 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,139,980 cases and 441,740 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,928,000 COVID-19 cases with 584,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 222,596,490 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,596,860 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Initial Jobless Claims#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Energy#Frontline Ltd#Offerpad Solutions Inc#Opad#Curv#Fy21#Hgen#Tuem#Invacare Corporation#Ivc#Company#Y Y#European#Stoxx 600#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy