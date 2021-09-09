Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Jobless Claims Fall To 310,000

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.36% to 35,158.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 15,348.81. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.26% to 4,525.59. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 40,456,810 cases with around 652,670 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,139,980 cases and 441,740 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,928,000 COVID-19 cases with 584,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 222,596,490 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,596,860 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.