New Snap! exhibition showcases decades of photos from 'Orlando Sentinel' photographer Red Huber
Longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber will get his flowers at an upcoming exhibition at Snap! Orlando. "Eyewitness," a gallery show showcasing Huber's shots of historic events and Central Florida life, will start in October and run well into January. On display will be large-format reproductions of photos Huber took over his 46-year career, including images of dignitaries, celebrities, rocket launches and disasters.www.orlandoweekly.com
