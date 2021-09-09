CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Snap! exhibition showcases decades of photos from 'Orlando Sentinel' photographer Red Huber

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber will get his flowers at an upcoming exhibition at Snap! Orlando. "Eyewitness," a gallery show showcasing Huber's shots of historic events and Central Florida life, will start in October and run well into January. On display will be large-format reproductions of photos Huber took over his 46-year career, including images of dignitaries, celebrities, rocket launches and disasters.

