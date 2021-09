NEW YORK JETS (2-14) at CAROLINA (5-11) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Panthers by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Jets 35-27 on Nov. 26, 2017 at New York. JETS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (24), PASS (31), SCORING (32). JETS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (12),...